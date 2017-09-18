WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Sept. 18, 2017

Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured a listener who was focused on what Al Dukes does during his leisure time.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.
With Jerry Recco seated comfortably to Boomer’s left, we heard plenty about NFL Week 2, specifically the Jets’ 45-20 loss to the Raiders. In addition, the Cowboys got walloped in Denver, and Ezekiel Elliott was accused of quitting on his team. Boomer also offered some comments on the issues facing the Bengals, as Colin Kaepernick’s name continues to come up.
The guys talked a little Yankees after the Bombers dropped the series finale to the Orioles on Sunday. New York is still in very good position heading into a huge series with playoff-hopeful Minnesota, starting Monday in the Bronx.
