9/19 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re feeling the effects of “Jose” this afternoon as it spins well off the coast of the Atlantic. Showers will be thrown in the mix through the end of the day with perhaps a heavy band here and there off to our east, but the overall rain threat isn’t looking quite as bad. As for winds, they’ll be gusting to 30-35 mph before the day is out. Expect near normal highs in the low 70s.

Our concerns will shift towards the coast this evening with the observance of our next high tide; minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected. Outside of that, expect gusty winds out east and dwindling rain chances. It will still be a bit blustery with temps falling into the upper 60s by daybreak.

It will still be a little breezy tomorrow with gusty winds out east. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

As for Thursday, it will be generally quieter and brighter. Highs that day will top out in the low 80s

 

