9/19 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Morning Everyone!
Today we will be start experiencing the effects of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Jose. They will linger through Wednesday out on the east end of Long Island. The east end will feel the greatest effect. A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for Suffolk Co. through Wednesday.
Jose will not be much of a threat for the interior New Jersey area and Hudson Valley. There are too many advisories and watches to type out so please check the graphics so it will be crystal clear if you live in the affected areas.
STAY OUT OF THE OCEAN!!
