‘Drunk Uncle’ Bobby Moynihan Chats About SNL Days & New Sitcom ‘Me, Myself & I’

1010 WINS — It’s he, himself — Bobby Moynihan.

The SNL alum and star of the new CBS sitcom, Me, Myself & I, chatted with Brigitte Quinn about the unique premise of the show and his SNL days.

Moynihan stars as Alex Riley in MM&I — a show about the defining moments in one man’s life over three distinct periods – as a 14-year-old in 1991, at age 40 in present day and at age 65 in the year 2042.

“If you watch the pilot, it’s almost like that’s the whole series. It’s almost like there’s a beginning a middle and an end to the pilot but that’s what life is like. You could have the greatest, most life-changing experience — a 50 year love interest or a crush or something could culminate but what happens the next day? There’s always something right around the corner. That’s kind of what I love about the show.”

On why he left SNL after 9 years, Moynihan said a lot of changes were happening in his life. He got married and had a daughter. He also said, “SNL is a young man’s game,” and credits fellow SNL alum Amy Poehler with the following quote: “SNL is like a good drug. You have to know when to quit.”

Me, Myself & I, also starring John Larroquette and Jack Dylan Grazer, premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 on CBS.