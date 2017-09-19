Tracking Jose: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | Tracking Maria: Cat 5 Storm Slams Dominica | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Badly Decomposed Body Of Missouri Dad Found In Car At Airport Parking Lot 8 Months After He Went Missing

1010 WINS –-For eight months, 53-year-old husband and father Randy Potter had been missing after leaving his Lenexa, MO home for work one morning.

Potter, who reportedly took his own life in January of 2017, was found badly decomposed still sitting in the driver’s seat of his car parked in the long-term lot at Kansas City International Airport, the Kansas City Star reports.

“The city of Kansas City and its Aviation Department express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Randy Potter,” city spokesman Chris Hernandez said in a statement. “We wish them peace during this difficult time.”

Family members are understandably upset after trying all they could to find the man, including hiring a private investigator and receiving the help of friends and strangers in their search.

“Emotionally it’s been a very, very tough journey,” his wife, Carolina Potter, told WTVR. “The not knowing, the sleepless nights.”

The family along with their attorney are now speaking out against the Lenexa Police Department, the airport, and its staff for not doing their jobs and allowing Potter to sit unchecked in the parking lot for so long. Their hope is that no other family ever has to experience the unimaginable pain they have endured this year.

“My husband could have been found in the first – I’m gonna be very generous – in the first week, okay,” Carolina said.

–Joe Cingrana

