CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
NJ TOWN HALL LIVE: CBS Philly Hosts On Top Issues In NJ Governor's Race | Ask A Question On Facebook

Christie Plans To Divert State Funds To Pay For $200-Million Opioid Initiative

Filed Under: Chris Christie, heroin, Integrity House, Opioids, Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Governor Chris Christie is laying out the details of his new $200-million plan to fight New Jersey’s opioid epidemic.

The governor said his 25 new initiatives will be paid for out of existing state funds.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker explained, the new initiatives will involve spending major money.

The governor was introduced at Integrity House in Newark, as champion for individuals struggling with addiction.

On Tuesday, he said he wants to spend hundreds of millions to combat the opioid crisis in a new way.

“We always say we don’t have a treatment bed problem in New Jersey. We have a relapse problem in New Jersey. If we dealt with relapse problem we wouldn’t have bed problems like today,” he said.

With more programs and more dollars, the governor hopes to bridge gaps in the support system for those in recovery.

“We have to help the middle class, they don’t qualify for assistance, but don’t have money for treatment when insurance turns them away,” he said.

The plan includes $36-million for housing and support for addicts, and $35-million for opioid addicted mothers and their babies. Six percent of all babies in New Jersey are born addicted.

Another $21-million will help expand the recovery coach program for recent overdose survivors.

Christie plans to take the money from the budgets of other state departments, but no specific details were given.

“What I can tell you, we will make it clear no vital program cuts, and no tax increase to do this,” Christie said.

In January, Christie declared the heroin and opioid epidemic a public health emergency.

“Why are New Jersey tax payers having to foot up $200-million out of a starved cow of a state budget when federal money is available. He is the federal opioid czar, he just doesn’t have the nerve to go against Donald Trump,” political analyst Jim McQueeney said.

The president still has not declared it an emergency, despite 64,000 people who died of overdose in 2016.

“One of the things we fought for in the budget was the ability for governors to move money from any line item in the state budget to address a public health crisis,” Christie said.

With only 119 days left in office, the push could be Christie’s last big move, but will it define his legacy?

“This is a chance for Governor Christie to do a victory lap. A lap, pitiful with a 15 percent approval rating,” McQueeney said.

Christie said the funds will be distributed immediately to start programs before he leaves office in January.

The governor hopes New Jersey’s plan will become a national model. He chairs the opioid commission empaneled by President Donald Trump and expects its final report to be issued in the coming months.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch