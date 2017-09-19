Congress Members, City Council Speaker Arrested At DACA Protest Outside Trump Tower

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Three members of Congress and the speaker of New York’s City Council have been arrested at a protest outside Trump Tower.
U.S. Reps Raul Grijalva, of Arizona, Luis Gutierrez, of Illinois, and Adriano Espaillat, of New York, were among a small group of demonstrators who sat down in the street on Fifth Avenue Tuesday afternoon and refused to move.
New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito was also handcuffed and led away.
The protesters were demanding that Congress pass legislation protecting thousands of young immigrants from deportation.
Protest organizers had said prior to the event that the lawmakers planned to get arrested.
President Donald Trump delivered an address at the United Nations earlier Tuesday.
He is scheduled to stay at Trump Tower this evening, but wasn’t present for the protest.
