Eli Manning On WFAN: I Deserve Criticism From McAdoo

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Eli Manning’s coach might be willing to throw him under the bus, but the Giants quarterback refused to do the same to his offensive line Tuesday.
A day after he was sacked five times in a 24-10 loss to the Lions, Manning told WFAN’s Mike Francesa the entire offense, including him, shared the blame for the pressure.
“We’ve got to do a better job, and that’s myself, receivers, offensive line — everybody has their part in a sack,” Manning said. “You can’t just say it’s the offensive line’s fault. That goes on everybody — making good reads, your first options, getting open in a timely fashion and all those things.”
Manning said the offense overall is not where it needs to be.
“Not good enough,” he said. “We’re not scoring enough points. We’re not scoring enough third downs. Just not getting into a good rhythm with the offense, so we’ve got to do a better job of doing that.”
MORE: Francesa: Giants Must Trade For Offensive Line Help Before Season Slips Away
Coach Ben McAdoo said after the game he deserved the blame for the loss, but then later criticized Manning’s decision-making on an interception and a delay-of-game penalty near the goal line.
“Hey, you lose games, you only score 10 points, you deserve some criticism,” Manning said. “Coach McAdoo knows I can handle it.”
To listen to the full interview, click on the audio player above.