Tracking Jose: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | Tracking Maria: Puerto Rico Prepares For Impact | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Fiona the Baby Hippo Is Making Some Major Moves

Filed Under: Animals, Cute Baby Animals

1010 WINS-This is Fiona. She’s a baby hippopotamus born to her mother six weeks too early at the Cincinnati Zoo and the smallest hippo ever to survive.

Fiona became an instant online superstar when the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden decided to document her struggle. Now at 8 months old, Fiona has been reaching some important milestones. With the help of zoo staff, she is now able to swim in the deep end of the hippo pool and is even strong enough to bounce up out of the pool.

You can follow along with her special story at Facebook.com/TheFionaShow.

–Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch