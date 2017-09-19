Fiona the Baby Hippo Is Making Some Major Moves

1010 WINS-This is Fiona. She’s a baby hippopotamus born to her mother six weeks too early at the Cincinnati Zoo and the smallest hippo ever to survive.
Fiona became an instant online superstar when the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden decided to document her struggle. Now at 8 months old, Fiona has been reaching some important milestones. With the help of zoo staff, she is now able to swim in the deep end of the hippo pool and is even strong enough to bounce up out of the pool.
You can follow along with her special story at Facebook.com/TheFionaShow.
–Joe Cingrana