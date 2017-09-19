CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
NJ TOWN HALL LIVE: CBS Philly Hosts On Top Issues In NJ Governor's Race | Ask A Question On Facebook

Study: Tackle Football Could Lead To Impaired Mood Later In Life

Filed Under: Boston University, Dr. Max Gomez, Football, Mt. Siani Brain Injury Research Center, Nature Translational Psychiatry

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was some disturbing news Tuesday, for parents with children who play tackle football.

A new study found a link between youth football at an early age and certain brain disorders.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez explained, it’s a much more subtle type of damage than we’ve heard about before.

It’s a link to impaired mood and behavior much later in life from playing tackle football at a very early age.

If kids are going to play tackle football, there’s a part of the game that it just unavoidable. Just ask Leo Gregory.

“This is why I had to pull him out. He had no idea, the force, he throws himself in there. He loves it. I don’t, I don’t like watching it,” Dani Gregory said.

Leo’s mom would be even more determined to keep her son from playing football had she known of a Boston University study in the journal Nature Translational Psychiatry.

It surveyed 214 men with an average age of 51 who had played tackle football in their youth.

Those who played football before age 12 had twice the risk of problems with behavioral regulation, apathy, and executive functions, and three times the risk of elevated depression scores than those who played after 12.

“This an age though to be very critical time for maturation of brain structures that allow us to think and feel and behave. Blows to the head that might disrupt the maturation of the brain could have lasting consequences,” Dr. Kristen Dams-O’Connor said.

Dr. Dams-O’Connor of Mt. Sinai’s Brain Injury Research Center said it was also concerning that those effects took years to show up and lasted well into middle age.

“It could be as simple as these early exposures are overlaid upon the effects of aging and that it manifests later in life with these clinically concerning symptoms,” she said.

What the study was not able to quantify is the number — if any — of concussions or head blows the men had sustained as youths, so there’s no way to know if there’s a correlation in that regard.

What’s becoming apparent from a number of studies is that tackle football before age 12 can lead to a greater risk for short and long-term neurological consequences.

Young brains are still developing into early adulthood, so even after age 12, there’s still a risk for brain issues.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch