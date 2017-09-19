Tracking Jose: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | Tracking Maria: Puerto Rico Prepares For Impact | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Police: Man Groped 12-Year-Old Girl During Movie Night In Brooklyn Park

Filed Under: Brooklyn, Washington Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say groped a 12-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

(Credit: NYPD)

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. last Thursday during a movie night event in Washington Park.

Police said the man, believed to be about 30 years old, grabbed the girl’s buttocks, then took off.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website or by texting them tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

