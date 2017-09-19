Tropical Storm Watch In Effect For Suffolk County As Hurricane Jose Expected To Bring Coastal Flooding

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Preparations are underway on Long Island as Hurricane Jose is expected to bring storms and coastal flooding to our area.

The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Suffolk County on Long Island and southeast Connecticut while coastal flood warnings are in effect for coastal areas of New Jersey.

Jose’s center was about 395 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts early Tuesday and moving north at 8 mph. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

New York state officials have deployed members of the National Guard and specialized emergency response units to Long Island to prepare for potentially severe weather.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 100 members of the National Guard, 13 members of an urban search and rescue team, and 20 high-axle vehicles will set up a command post at a welcome center on the Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills in Suffolk County.

Cuomo says the facility will be open to members of the public seeking shelter during the storm. He is holding a storm briefing at the welcome center Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, crews at Jones Beach moved sheds and life guard stands ahead of Jose.

“We are concerned about erosion and we are concerned about the damage the flooding could cause,” New York State Parks Deputy Regional Director George Gorman.

Ocean water is already pooling in areas typically covered in sand and beach chairs and blankets. Families have been getting in what last-minute fun they can before the rain.

“Obviously my son is having a blast but I’m a little worried what is going to happen to the beach,” said Massapequa Park resident Danna Neal.

In Montauk, powerful waves are already churning up to the dunes.

Chain saws, bucket trucks and generators are also at the ready in Hempstead, where town officials are urging residents to take necessary steps at home and with their boats to prepare.

“Get it out of the water. If you can’t, double up the lines, secure it to where its moored,” said Town Supervisor Anthony Santino. “Make sure anything on the boat is secured because its really going to be a high wind event.”

Along the Jersey shore, though the impact is expected to be far less, crews there were prepping as well. Drone Force 2 was above the action in Sea Bright where workers were raking sand and creating dunes.

“Always have to think about how much damage will be done,” said beach goer Jeff Huey.

Jose has already stirred up dangerous surf and rip currents along the East Coast, though forecasters said the storm was unlikely to make landfall.

