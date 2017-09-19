Tracking Jose: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | Tracking Maria: Puerto Rico Prepares For Impact | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Woman Used Stolen Information To Fund $15,000 In Cosmetic Surgery; Cops Say

Filed Under: Andrea Echevarria, Deer Park, Huntington, Suffolk County

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Huntington Station woman has been accused of ripping off physical therapy patients to pay for cosmetic surgery.

Suffolk County Police say Andrea Echevarria pilfered personal information from records kept by her old employer, Deer Park PTDC — a physical therapy office located in Deer Park.

Authorities allege that Echevarria used the information to open a line of credit that she used to pay for $15,000 worth of cosmetic surgery.

Echeverria, 33, was arrested on Tuesday, and charged with two counts of identity theft in the first degree, and one count in the second degree.

She was set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch