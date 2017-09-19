Woman Used Stolen Information To Fund $15,000 In Cosmetic Surgery; Cops Say

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Huntington Station woman has been accused of ripping off physical therapy patients to pay for cosmetic surgery.
Suffolk County Police say Andrea Echevarria pilfered personal information from records kept by her old employer, Deer Park PTDC — a physical therapy office located in Deer Park.
Authorities allege that Echevarria used the information to open a line of credit that she used to pay for $15,000 worth of cosmetic surgery.
Echeverria, 33, was arrested on Tuesday, and charged with two counts of identity theft in the first degree, and one count in the second degree.
She was set to be arraigned on Tuesday.