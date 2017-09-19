LISTEN: Francesa Has Good Laugh Over Citi Field Being Used As Golf Course

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Mike Francesa was quite amused Tuesday when he learned that Citi Field, the home of the Mets, will be transformed into a nine-hole golf course for three days in November.
“I think it’s time the Mets take up another sport,” the WFAN host joked. “Why not golf? Baseball’s not working out for them. Maybe golf. I don’t think they get enough people hurt in golf. It might be safer.”
After reading there are an extremely limited number of tee times available, Francesa quipped: “You know why? Because (Yoenis) Cespedes took the first six or seven of them each morning.”
Francesa added: “I know a lot of times I sat there and said, ‘Boy, wouldn’t I just love to crash a 7-iron off that scoreboard?’ That’s something that I’ve thought about many times.”
He also joked that manager Terry Collins has already been booked as a caddy.
