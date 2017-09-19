LISTEN: Francesa Rips Penn State’s ‘Stooge’ Coach For Icing Kicker While Up 56-0

President Trump Gives First Address To UN General Assembly | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Mike Francesa got all worked up Monday about what he believed was Penn State icing Georgia State’s kicker in the final seconds of a 56-0 win Saturday.

With 11 seconds left in the game, Georgia State kicker Brandon Wright sent a 31-yard field goal through the uprights, but Penn State coach James Franklin had called a timeout just before the snap. Wright then missed the second kick.

After the game, Franklin tried to explain that the timeout was because of personnel.

“We had our fourth team on the field, and we don’t have a fourth-team field-goal block,” Franklin said. “So we called timeout to get the second-team field-goal block in there, and that’s just kind of how it played out, to be honest with you.”

Penn State coach James Franklin (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

But Francesa wasn’t buying that excuse or the Penn State fans who called to defend the Nittany Lions’ coach.

“Didn’t have a kick-block team,” the WFAN host said. “He’s got to try and block a kick at 56-0? He’s a horse’s ass for doing that!

“That is an absolute disgrace! And this stooge tried to alibi around it, and these fans who are happy now that they’re winning 56-0 and could give a damn what they did to Georgia State sit there and make excuses for him?”

