Fla. Nurses Suspended For ‘Mini Satans’ Post About Newborns On Facebook

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A pair of naval nurses in Florida have been removed from their posts after a disturbing Facebook post showed them holding newborn babies like puppets and giving infants the middle finger.
The shocking behavior was reportedly posted by one of the nurses involved, a corpsman at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. The nurse allegedly took several pictures and videos of herself using the newborns as puppets as she dances to music. She also reportedly posted a picture of what is believed to be her giving a baby the middle finger and writing, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.”
The posts were shared thousands of times and immediately drew the outrage of many, including military families. “We are suppose to trust care systems…..had it been my child they did this to loosing [sic] their license would have been the last thing they needed to worry about!!!!!!!!!!,” one person wrote.
Naval Hospital Jacksonville moved quickly to remove the two nurses from their positions within the facility on Sept. 18. The hospital added in a Facebook post that they may also face both legal and military charges for their actions.