NC Woman Exits Car Stuck On Tracks Moments Before Train Demolishes Vehicle

1010 WINS — A woman is lucky to be alive after exiting her vehicle just moments before a train demolished her car.
In dashcam video released by police – you can see the driver get stuck in the middle of train tracks in High Point, North Carolina. She managed to grab her handbag and run.
The driver, Jeseace Quick, 25, of Kannapolis, initially fled the scene but turned herself in to police on Thursday morning.
“We certainly understand the driver getting out of the vehicle and moving to safety and we are glad they were able to do so but anytime you are involved in an accident it’s always best to remain at the scene and speak with officers,” Traffic Officer A. Goins said in a release.
Quick was charged with a no operator’s license and was also given a citation for a railroad crossing violation.
Any accident involving a vehicle where the property damage exceeds $1,000 or there is personal injury is a reportable collision and requires the driver to remain at the scene or make notification to law enforcement in a timely manner, according to North Carolina law.