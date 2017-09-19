Tracking Jose: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | Tracking Maria: Cat 5 Storm Slams Dominica | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NC Woman Exits Car Stuck On Tracks Moments Before Train Demolishes Vehicle

Filed Under: Jeseace Quick, NC train strikes car

1010 WINS — A woman is lucky to be alive after exiting her vehicle just moments before a train demolished her car.

In dashcam video released by police – you can see the driver get stuck in the middle of train tracks in High Point, North Carolina. She managed to grab her handbag and run.

The driver, Jeseace Quick, 25, of Kannapolis, initially fled the scene but turned herself in to police on Thursday morning.

“We certainly understand the driver getting out of the vehicle and moving to safety and we are glad they were able to do so but anytime you are involved in an accident it’s always best to remain at the scene and speak with officers,” Traffic Officer A. Goins said in a release.

Quick was charged with a no operator’s license and was also given a citation for a railroad crossing violation.

Any accident involving a vehicle where the property damage exceeds $1,000 or there is personal injury is a reportable collision and requires the driver to remain at the scene or make notification to law enforcement in a timely manner, according to North Carolina law.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch