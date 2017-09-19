New Jersey Children’s Musician Accused Of Distributing Child Pornography

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey music teacher and singer-songwriter who performs for children at synagogues, Jewish community centers, camps and conventions nationwide was facing child pornography charges Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey said Eric Komar, 46, of Hillsborough, was charged with receiving and distributing images of child sexual abuse.

Prosecutors said Komar used a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to obtain and distribute images of children being sexually abused.

A complaint against Komar included graphic descriptions of three images of a prepubescent girl that were allegedly downloaded in April by law enforcement agents through peer-to-peer network from a computer believed to be Komar’s.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Komar’s home on Tuesday and found computer equipment including a thumb drive, an external hard drive, a laptop computer ,and a desktop computer, prosecutors said. Child pornography images and videos were found in the desktop, prosecutors said.

Upon being arrested, Komar allegedly to law enforcement officers that he did use a peer-to-peer program to download child pornography, and that he has a large library of child pornography amounting to thousands of images and videos, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Komar could be sentenced to five to 20 years in prison.

