CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
NJ TOWN HALL LIVE: CBS Philly Hosts On Top Issues In NJ Governor's Race | Ask A Question On Facebook

CBS2 Exclusive: New School Year, New Complaints About Contaminated Food Given To NYC Students

Filed Under: Contaminated Food, Marcia Kramer, New York City Schools

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just days into the new school year, there are already problems with the food served to New York City’s 1.1 million students.

As CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reported exclusively Tuesday, questions are now being raised about servings of kid favorites such as popcorn chicken and peanut butter and jelly.

Back in April, schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña told Kramer she was fast-tracking food safety issues.

“We are working on it in an urgent way,” Fariña said.

But now, there is word of two troubling reports.

#149; A piece of metal was found in the popcorn chicken being eaten Monday by a student at P.S. 134 in the Bronx.

#149; Five second graders at P.S. 132 in Brooklyn got sick after eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, cheese sandwiches, and milk.

An email shows that officials quickly ordered distributors to hold off shipping more than 2,000 cases of the popcorn chicken to city schools “due to a quality concern, and an abundance of caution.”

But a representative of the fortress-like Department of Education said the sandwiches will stay on the menu, because “there are no indications that the symptoms were the result of food eaten during lunch…..
We are looking into it and providing additional support to the school.”

The incidents are eerily similar to what happened in the school system last spring.

CBS2 showed you the stomach-turning pictures – pizza as well as egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches that appeared to be moldy, chicken tenders contaminated with pieces of metal, and a bone so big that it caused a person to choke and need a Heimlich maneuver.

Tainted NYC School Food

Mold was seen on pizza and egg and cheese sandwiches, and metal pieces were found in chicken tenders served in New York City public schools. (Credit: CBS2)

There have also been problems with sandwiches – a salami and cheese sandwich with partially gray meat that appeared to be moldy was served to students at a Brooklyn school this past winter.

Moldy Sandwiches

These salami sandwiches were served at a New York City public school in Brooklyn. (Credit: CBS2)

Public Advocate Letitia James is again demanding that the Department of Education get serious about health safety.

“Rotten and contaminated food is unacceptable,” she said. “I once again call for the administration to not only review the contracts for school lunch, but hold these vendors to the highest possible standard… to ensure the health and safety of our children.”

The city switched vending companies after the problems with the chicken last winter and spring. A spokeswoman for Perdue, the new provider, said the company is investigating to determine the source of the metal and whether it originated in the chicken or got in during preparation.

The DOE said the chicken will not be served again until the investigation has been completed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch