Tracking Jose: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | Tracking Maria: Cat 5 Storm Slams Dominica | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

CBS News: FBI Tapped Trump’s Former Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort During Presidential Campaign

Filed Under: Donald Trump, FBI, Paul Manafort, Russia, Russia Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) – CBS News has confirmed that President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was wiretapped by the federal government during the presidential campaign and through the election.

The FBI got a warrant to conduct the secret surveillance over concerns of Manafort’s contact with Russian operatives suspected of trying to interfere with the election.

This is all part of a larger investigation being conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The FBI reportedly began the wiretapping in 2014.

It’s not clear if phone conversations Manafort had with Trump were ever recorded during the surveillance.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch