CBS News: FBI Tapped Trump’s Former Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort During Presidential Campaign

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) – CBS News has confirmed that President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was wiretapped by the federal government during the presidential campaign and through the election.
The FBI got a warrant to conduct the secret surveillance over concerns of Manafort’s contact with Russian operatives suspected of trying to interfere with the election.
This is all part of a larger investigation being conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
The FBI reportedly began the wiretapping in 2014.
It’s not clear if phone conversations Manafort had with Trump were ever recorded during the surveillance.