WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo Makes Jerry Proud

Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Jerry Recco, WFAN Morning Show

With Jerry Recco getting more and more comfortable in “the power chair,” the ever-capable Chris Lopresti has been busy making his mark in the “other” chair.

C-Lo stepped up big during Tuesday’s update, recapping what was an ugly night at MetLife Stadium for the Giants. Big Blue was a mess throughout their 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Later, Lopresti talked a ton of baseball, after the Yankees opened their crucial series with the Minnesota Twins with a 2-1 victory. The Mets, however, had a night to forget in Miami, as Matt Harvey got shelled in a 13-1 loss to Giancarlo Stanton and the Marlins.

