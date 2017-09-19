Tracking Jose: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | Tracking Maria: Cat 5 Storm Slams Dominica | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

WFAN Morning Show: Jets Were Supposed To Stink — Giants Have No Excuses

Boomer called Monday night’s game at MetLife Stadium on Westwood One. Hours later, he was inside the Investors Bank Studio lamenting all that went wrong for the Giants.

The former NFL quarterback, with Jerry Recco by his side, relived the horror that was Big Blue’s 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Giants are now 0-2, same as the Jets. The difference is rebuilding Gang Green was supposed to be bad this season. Big Blue, on the other hand, had legitimate Super Bowl aspirations exiting training camp.

It was an entertaining Tuesday show open, to say the least. Have a listen above.

