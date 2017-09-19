President Trump Gives First Address To UN General Assembly | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

WFAN Morning Show Podcast: Sept. 19, 2017

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and Jerry didn’t quite see eye-to-eye on the Giants in the wake of their 24-10 loss to the Lions on Monday night, so that topic dominated the majority of the action-packed radio program.  In addition to the Big Blue bashing, the guys got into the Yankees, who continue to roll, and got visits from Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt and trailblazing broadcaster Beth Mowins.

Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

