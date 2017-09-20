9/19 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

Tracking Jose: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | Tracking Maria: Puerto Rico Prepares For Impact | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning,

Hurricane Jose is spinning about 150 miles offshore with the outer bands slapping us with rain and wind. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect until further notice, but it will likely be downgraded or cancelled today.

The most impressive part of Jose is the waves, just offshore. Seas are swelling over 15 feet with buoy reads over 10 feet close to the coast. Jose will turn south and linger in the area keeping seas choppy.

We have nice weather in the northeast starting Thursday and lasting through Tuesday. We watch brutal Hurricane Maria as she devastates the Caribbean, and possibly heads our way.

