9/20 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
“Jose” will continue to sit and spin offshore while we remain dry on land. Outside of some leftover clouds and a breeze, we’re in good hands. It will still be rough along the coast, however, with dangerous rip currents and big waves. Expect highs right around the 80° mark.
Some minor flooding is expected along the coast this evening around the time of high tide. Outside of that, expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s.
We’ll see a little more sun tomorrow as higher pressure nudges in. It will be another warm one with highs in the low 80s.
As for Friday, we transition from summer to fall (4:02 PM) with mostly to partly sunny skies and warm highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.