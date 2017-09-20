New Law Would Make Public Urination Illegal In Amityville

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Ball players behaving badly have prompted a proposed new law in one Long Island village.

The legislation would outlaw public urination, which neighbors assumed was already illegal.

The view from Dave DiPaola’s home in Amityville overlooks wetlands — in more ways than one.

“We’ve had one woman drop her pants completely while we are eating dinner,” he told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

From the dinner table they can see a regular flow of men and women.

“They’ll use this as the bathroom rather than going across the field to use the bathroom,” he said.

Public restrooms at James Caples Memorial Park across the field are too far, residents complained, so instead they head to residents’ yards.

“Just drop their pants, urinate, do whatever they gotta do, right in front of the house as if we have no windows,” DiPaola said.

Bathroom doors are often locked, but softball leagues are given keys to the public restrooms. It’s when teams show up to play impromptu games that neighbors say their behavior is off base.

“It’s not good. The village really needs to get on it, it’s their enforcement,” Tom Holdorff said.

Residents assumed there was a law to enforce, but there is no state or local law that specifically prohibits public urination like there is in New York City. Offenders could be charged under indecent exposure laws, but must be caught in the act.

“I was shocked. There’s no law, there ought to be, or at a minimum portable bathrooms,” Ed Radtke added.

Now, Amityville has drafted a law prohibiting the foul behavior the village calls inappropriate, disturbing, and hazardous.

If the law passes as expected, and you gotta go, you’ve got to go to court and pay a fine of up to $250 or face jail time.

Village officials said the behavior continues they could also revoke permits of teams that use the field.