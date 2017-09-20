Back Stories: WCBS ‘Help-i-copters’

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS to the rescue!
In today’s Back Story, former Assistant Program Director Allen Green remembers when the station had two choppers. As he recalls, they weren’t just for covering traffic.
“For a brief period of time – a mercilessly brief period of time – the choppers were known as ‘help-i-copters,’” he says. “In the early days, they gave away for free 4×3 foot large, flexible posters, which you could put on the roof of your car with strings of some kind that you could put underneath the windows and roll up the windows so that if you broke down on the Westside Highway, one of our ‘help-i-copters’ flying overhead would see this — basically an SOS kind of thing.”