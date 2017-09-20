Acting Jets Owner Christopher Johnson: Team ‘Definitely Not’ Tanking

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jets acting owner Christopher Johnson says the team is “definitely not” tanking this season, despite outside talk they might be sacrificing victories for better chances at the No. 1 overall draft pick next year.

“It couldn’t be further from the truth,” Johnson told reporters Wednesday. “I want to win every game, every player in that locker room wants to win. What you’re seeing I think are growing pains.”

A minority owner of the team, Johnson is filling in as the Jets’ chairman and CEO while older brother Woody serves as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom for President Donald Trump.

Christopher Johnson, 58, said he will judge the fates of coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan based on how the team progresses and not wins and losses.

“Believe me, losses hurt deeply,” Christopher Johnson said. “I like wins a lot more, but it’s not going to be the sole (factor) or even a really important way for me to judge Todd or Mike.”

He added that his brother is no longer involved in any of the football decisions.

“Over the years, he bounced things off me and it would be great if I could do that with him, but he has a full-time job over there,” Johnson said. “We are not discussing football. He’s out of it. … He said, ‘I’m stepping away from football.’ (The ambassadorship) is his full-time job. It’s a huge job.”

