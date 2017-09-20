Cuomo, 14 Other Governors Vow To Meet Goals Of Paris Climate Accord

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo was joined by governors from 14 other states and former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at a press conference Wednesday, promoting the U.S. Climate Alliance.
The 15-state coalition was formed earlier this summer in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord.
Cuomo said Washington is in “denial” about climate change, despite a procession of ever more powerful storms.
“To me, the federal government exists in their own state,” he said. “I call it the state of denial.”
He said the 15 states have vowed to meet the goals of the accord with or without Washington.
Kerry also signed the agreement.
“The importance of these governors coming together bipartisanly – this is a bipartisan alliance – is to say we are living on the front lines of this, and we are going to deliver for our nation and for the world,” he said.
Citing economic and environmental factors, Kerry said he believes the U.S. may meet or even exceed the accord’s targets, despite formally pulling out, WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported.