Happenings, September 21

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Day at the Museum

We’re surrounded by great museums in NYC, but how often do we actually take advantage of them?

The Smithsonian is taking away all our excuses by offering two free tickets in honor of Museum Day Live! this Saturday.

Over 20 museums and cultural centers around the city are participating, including the Jewish Museum, Asia Society Museum, Queens Historical Society, Fraunces Tavern Musuem, the Intrepid Museum and more. Many locations will even have special events going on in honor of the celebration.

Each ticket is valid for one museum and is non-exchangeable, so make your selection and download your passes here. Then make sure to share your experience on social media using the hashtags #BoundlessCuriosity or #MuseumDayLive.

Photo Credit: Michael Nagle/Getty Images

Bridge Blow Up

After months of speculations — and fake Facebook events — the old Kosciuszko Bridge is coming down.

Brooklyn Paper reported Captain Peter Rose of the 94th Precinct announced that the implosion of the bridge, which connects Greenpoint, Brooklyn and Maspeth, Queens over the Newtown Creek, is set for Sunday.

The controlled explosion is due to occur at 5 a.m. to minimize the disruption on traffic, so it’ll be an early morning for those gathering to see the demolition (as well as nearby residents who won’t be sleeping late this weekend). Surrounding streets will be closed off to prevent damage from flying debris.

The center section of the 78-year-old bridge was removed and shipped off on barges in July. The first of the two new Kosciuszkos opened in April, with construction on the second crossing set to begin after the original bridge is blown to pieces. The project is expected to be completed in 2020.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Friends Who Sing

It seems like every TV show and movie is getting turned into a musical these days. We already have Spongebob Squarepants, Mean Girls, and Frozen all headed to Broadway this spring. But before they arrive, the true New Yorkers are coming to the theater.

Friends: The Musical Parody is rounding up Rachel, Joey, Monica, and the rest of the gang for a stage show like no other.

Although the plot itself is under lock and key, it’s been confirmed that the song titles are drawn from classic lines and memorable moments such as “We Were On A Break,” “How you Doing, Ladies?,” and “The Ballad of Fat Monica.”

Opening night is October 13, so grab your tickets before meeting your friends at Central Perk.