License Suspended For Florida Nursing Home Where 9 Died After Irma

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Florida officials announced Wednesday that they have suspended the license of a nursing home that had nine patients die after Hurricane Irma knocked out its air conditioning.
The state’s Agency for Health Care Administration said Wednesday that it suspended the license of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, in Hollywood, Florida just south of Fort Lauderdale.
The agency previously banned the facility from admitting new patients and from receiving Medicaid. The home filed a lawsuit trying to block those orders.
Eight patients died Wednesday, Sept. 13, three days after Irma hit South Florida and knocked out a transformer that powered the home’s air conditioner. A ninth died Tuesday.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott shut down the facility on the day the eight patients died.
Police have opened a criminal investigation, looking into whether the center had electricity or was using generators in the wake of the storm.
Home officials say they used coolers, fans, ice and other means to cool the patients.
Home attorney Gary Matzner did not immediately to an email seeking comment on the suspension.
