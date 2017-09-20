CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico Pummeled By Storm | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 Mexico Quake: More Than 200 Dead

Stanton Hits 56th Homer, Marlins Beat Mets 9-2 For Sweep

Filed Under: Miami Marlins, New York Mets

MIAMI (CBSNewYork/AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit his major league-leading 56th homer and drove in three runs as the Miami Marlins completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets by winning 9-2 Wednesday.

Stanton connected in the eighth inning for his 30th home run since the All-Star break. The Marlins have 10 games left.

Stanton also hit a run-scoring single and has 120 RBIs. He made a fine catch, too, against the right-field fence to rob Asdrubal Cabrera.

A.J. Ellis and Miguel Rojas hit back-to-back homers off Mets reliever Erik Goeddel to start the eighth. With one out, Stanton pulled a 1-1 breaking pitch over the left field fence for a two-run homer.

New York Mets v Miami Marlins

The Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton rounds the bases on his eighth-inning home run against the Mets at Marlins Park on Sept. 20, 2017. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins via Getty Images)

Jose Urena (14-6) allowed two runs in eight innings. The Marlins finished the season 12-7 against the Mets and swept their NL East rivals for the first time since May 2014.

Justin Bour hit his 23rd homer. Marcell Ozuna had a pair of two-out run-scoring singles, increasing his RBI total to 115.

MORE: Schwei’s Mets Notes: Up And Down And Playing Out The String

The Mets scored an RBI single in the fifth inning that scored Kevin Pawecki and on a solo homer by Brandon Nimmo in the seventh.

Mets starter Rafael Montero (5-11) allowed five runs in four innings.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

