Mayor De Blasio Signs Off On New Office Of Nightlife

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a bill Tuesday night in Bushwick, creating a new office to oversee the city’s nightlife.

Flanked by city council members, club owners and legendary drummer Marky Ramone, the mayor signed off on the new Office of Nightlife.

The office will be in charge of helping the nightlife industry grow while addressing community concerns, such as noise and safety.

“This will help our neighborhoods and it will help our nightlife communities be stronger than ever and to feel supported,” de Blasio said. 

City Council member Rafael Espinal tells WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell the office will help keep the $10 billion industry vibrant and make sure clubs aren’t being over-policed.

“That enforcement has really made it much more difficult for venues to exist and operate in our city,” he said.

The office will be led by a yet-to-be-named nightlife mayor and an advisory board with representatives from the industry and the community.

The director and deputy will earn a combined $370,000, Haskell reported.

