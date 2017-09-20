3 Teens Face Drug Charges After Student Overdoses In Nassau County

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Three teens face drug charges after an 18-year-old high school student overdosed during the first day of classes in Nassau County.

Police said detectives identified the seller as 18-year-old Kevin Staiano, of Plainview.

On Tuesday, officers pulled over a car, driven by 18-year-old Brandon Bromberg, also of Plainview. Staiano was riding as a passenger.

Inside the car, police said they found a backpack containing Xanax, psilocybin mushrooms, ketamine, MDMA, cocaine, DMT, LSD, marijuana and ecstasy pills.

Investigators also learned Staiano was renting an apartment in Queens with 19-year-old Nicholas Gennaro.

There they said they found additional drugs, including Adderall, Dimethyltryptamine and Roxicodone, as well as $8,000 in cash.

In all, the drugs were valued at more than $500,000, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder would not say which Nassau County school the overdose took place at, but did say it was not fatal.

“Due to the social media world and how these are obtained – mostly over the internet – you don’t know what you’re buying. You don’t know what you’re buying, you don’t know what you’re selling,” he Hall. “In this case, obviously the young man overdosed from it. It was ecstasy that he overdosed from.”

Staiano was charged with 19 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, Bromberg with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal facilitation, and Gennaro with 19 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.