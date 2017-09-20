Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico Pummeled By Storm | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 Mexico Quake: More Than 200 Dead

Police: Men Steal More Than $50K Worth Of Whiskey From N.J. Liquor Store

Filed Under: New Jersey

RIVER EDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in New Jersey are searching for some alcohol thieves with expensive taste.

(Credit: River Edge Police Department)

On Friday, September 15 between 6:25 and 7 p.m., six men stole three bottles of high-end whiskey from Total Wine & More on Main Street in River Edge, police said.

(Credit: River Edge Police Department)

Police said a 50-year-old sterling silver bottle of Highland Park whiskey, a 60-year-old crystal decanter of Tulibardine whiskey, and a decanter of Macallan V5 Reflexion scotch were swiped from a locked display case.

(Credit: River Edge Police Department)

The missing booze is valued at $51,899.97.

