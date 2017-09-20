Passaic Residents Fear For Loved Ones Back Home In Mexico Following Deadly Earthquake

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Local communities are gripped by panic and fear as they await word about their loved ones in Mexico following Tuesday’s deadly 7.1 magnitude earthquake that devastated central parts of the country.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, 35,000 residents in Passaic, New Jersey are originally from the state of Puebla, where the quake was centered. She spoke with several store owners who made frantic calls back home, uncertain of the response they would get.

“Very, very sad,” Susanna Sanchez said.

Sanchez, who owns a bakery on Market Street, was thankful she was able to reach her family just a few hours after the earthquake. But their home was totally destroyed, and she doesn’t know what they’ll do next.

“We have heard that there has been approximately 42 deaths in the state of Puebla, mostly throughout the state structural damage,” said Anahi Gonzalez, who works around the block at Mi Casa es Puebla – an organization that represents the government of Puebla in the United States.

“People who have not been able to get through they can call here to the organization and see. We may not be able to get through to them also, but can at least get through and see how the general city is doing,” she said.

Nancy Alejo’s family owns a local café on Market Street.

“My cousin he was in the capital. He working while it happened. He was on top of a building,” she said. Thankfully nothing happened to him. He was able to get out.”

Gonzalez said many families have been coming into the organization to check in and offer prayers for the families affected by the tragedy.

“Impotencia — this feeling of not being able to do something. Seeing your friends and family members and your countrymen suffer and not being able to be there and help them physically,” she said, adding the organization is accepting donations.

There’s a large need for batteries, flashlights, bottled water and canned goods.