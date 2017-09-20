NYPD Seek Police Impersonators In Brooklyn And Bronx Robberies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding some fake cops.

They say there have been two separate robberies in Brooklyn and the Bronx.

The Brooklyn robbery took place on July 24 at 7:15 p.m. and was caught on surveillance video.

Police say that in that incident, a 58-year-old man was walking near 63rd Street and 18th Avenue in Brooklyn when he was approached by another man wearing a gold police shield.

The suspect then ordered the victim to put his hands against the wall before tying him up with zip-ties.

The suspect then rifled through the victim’s pockets before taking off in a gray Nissan Murano, police said.

Police say that the victim was uninjured and the suspect didn’t get away with any property.

The Bronx incident took place on Aug. 12 at around 2 a.m. near Pugsley and Gildersleeve Avenues.

Police say that two men walked up to a 28-year-old and said “Police, keep your head down,” before one of them pulled out a shield and a pistol. One suspect shoved the gun into the victim’s back and the two then stole his cell phone and $20.

