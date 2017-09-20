President Trump Tight-Lipped On Decision Regarding Iran Nuclear Deal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump says he’s made up his mind on the Iran nuclear deal, but he isn’t sharing that information.

Trump’s comments during his speech Tuesday to the United Nations General Assembly have gotten the attention of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who has fired back at the Commander in Chief with — of all things — a tweet.

“I have decided,” the president said Wednesday in response to questions regarding the deal from reporters at the United Nations, adding, “I’ll let you know.”

But just what will he do?

If Tuesday’s speech at the UNGA is any indication, the administration may be poised to walk away.

“The Iran deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into,” Trump said Tuesday.

The speech had Rouhani stealing a page from the Trump playbook. He tweeted: “Ugly, ignorant words were spoken by the US president against the Iranian nation. Full or hatred & baseless accusations and unfit for #UNGA.”

“It would be a great pity if this agreement were to be destroyed by rogue newcomers to the world of politics,” Rouhani said in a speech to the General Assembly.

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, Republicans are cautiously optimistic that they may finally be able to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“I’ve never felt better about where we’re at,” South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said.

The plan by Graham and Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy would eliminate the subsidies that make health insurance cheaper for people under the Affordable Care Act, and would give states a lump sum of money to create their own healthcare systems.

Conservatives say they don’t like that it would keep some of the Obamacare taxes, while some moderates are opposed to the idea that people with pre-existing conditions could end up paying more for healthcare.

The plan would also end federal funding for Obamacare’s subsidies and expansion of Medicare.

Former President Barack Obama spoke out Wednesday on the attempts to repeal his signature legislation.

“When I see people try to undo the hard won progress for the 50th or 60th time with bills that would raise costs or reduce coverage… it’s aggravating,” he said.

As it stands, Republicans need only 50 votes to pass the plan, instead of the normal 60 vote threshold in the Senate. But the legislative tool that allows the lower vote total expires September 30th.