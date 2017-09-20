Deadly Legionnaires’ Outbreak Stokes Concern Among Residents Of Queens Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Residents of a Forest Hills apartment complex were concerned after a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak left one person dead, and made another ill.
“I’m a little freaked out,” Barney told 1010 WINS’ Darius Radzius.
Barney lives in the Madison building at the Parker Towers complex. Residents there received a letter from the city health department about two cases of Legionnaires’ disease that were found in the Queens Boulevard building.
Barney said he has some research to do.
“The first thing I’m going to do, literally after I leave here is go and save myself against it,” he said.
City officials said one person got sick, and another with existing health problems died.
“My goodness, I’m very very sorry to hear that,” Steve Harris said.
The health department has told residents that the water is safe to drink, but warned the elderly to take extra precautions.