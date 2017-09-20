Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico Pummeled By Storm | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 Mexico Quake: More Than 200 Dead

Deadly Legionnaires’ Outbreak Stokes Concern Among Residents Of Queens Building

Filed Under: Darius Radzius, Forest Hills, legionnaires, Parker Towers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Residents of a Forest Hills apartment complex were concerned after a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak left one person dead, and made another ill.

“I’m a little freaked out,” Barney told 1010 WINS’ Darius Radzius.

Barney lives in the Madison building at the Parker Towers complex. Residents there received a letter from the city health department about two cases of Legionnaires’ disease that were found in the Queens Boulevard building.

Barney said he has some research to do.

“The first thing I’m going to do, literally after I leave here is go and save myself against it,” he said.

City officials said one person got sick, and another with existing health problems died.

“My goodness, I’m very very sorry to hear that,” Steve Harris said.

The health department has told residents that the water is safe to drink, but warned the elderly to take extra precautions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch