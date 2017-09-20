Small Business Spotlight: How Nuchas Elevated The Empanada

Tracking Jose: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | Tracking Maria: Puerto Rico Prepares For Impact | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – This week, the Small Business Spotlight shines on Nuchas.

“I’m from Argentina, and in Argentina we eat a lot of empanadas. But this is New York, this is not Argentina. So trying to come to New York to just do what they do in my country wasn’t really what I wanted, because I moved here because I love food from everywhere,” Founder & CEO Ariel Barbouth tells Joe Connolly.

That’s why he calls Nuchas’ products “hand-held foods.”

“We’re in the hand-held food business. We happen to make great empanadas,” he says.

Barbouth tells Connolly about how the company landed a kiosk in Times Square and has since grown to have its own kitchen and start selling wholesale in high-end supermarkets.

