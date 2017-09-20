Manhunt Continues For Staten Island Sex Assault Suspect

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for a sex assault suspect accused of attacking four women, including a teenager, on Staten Island.

Surveillance images show the man who police say carried out the attacks in West Brighton on Tuesday.

A 14-year-old girl was the last of the victims. Police said she was grabbed and hit by the suspect who allegedly tried to force her to perform a sex attack. The teen managed to escape and run to a deli for help.

Brandi Romaine told CBS2 over Facetime that she was in the store and tried consoling the girl until an ambulance arrived.

“She goes into detail — she says the man took her from behind while she was on her phone, tries to choke her,” Romaine said. “She tried to scream, but couldn’t get nothing out.”

Police said the suspect assaulted the three other women all within the same hour before he targeted the teen.

All four victims, who range in age from 14 to 64, were taken to Richmond University Medical Center. Their injuries included cuts and bruises on their mouths, faces and legs.

Police said the suspect is believed to be in his 20s and was last seen wearing a black track suit with a white stripe.

He apparently drove away in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle.