9/21 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 80s. As “Jose” continues to linger well offshore, there will be thicker cloud cover from time to time, mainly from the city and points east. Points west will be more influenced by high pressure and see the most sunshine. The ocean waters will still be choppy with dangerous rip currents continuing.

Partly cloudy skies overnight with lowering humidity, so it won’t feel quite as muggy waking up tomorrow. Temps bottom out in the low to mid 60s.

For Friday, we’re expecting much of the same as autumn officially arrives at 4:02 PM. Temps will be a click or two lower, in the upper 70s to around 80, and humidity will be much lower than today.

We’ll continue to keep our eyes on Maria over the next several days. As of now, model consensus keeps the storm off of the east coast, so hopefully that trend continues.

Enjoy the final full day of summer!