Police: Man Rapes Woman In Central Park After Offering To Walk Her Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man who offered to walk a woman home through Central Park ended up raping and robbing her at knifepoint, police say.
Police said the man approached the 35-year-old victim around 9 p.m. Monday near West 110th Street and Lenox Avenue.
While they walked through Central Park, he pulled a knife, then raped and physically assaulted her, police said. He also stole her purse and cellphone.
The suspect was described as a black man, approximately 30 years old, weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, tan pants and brown shoes. He was carrying a black book bag.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.