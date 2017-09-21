Happenings, September 22

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Peace, Love, and Tacos

Don’t you wish every day was Taco Tuesday?

Thanks to the New York Taco Takeover, it might as well be!

Lovers of Mexican food unite this weekend at The Well in Brooklyn for a food and drink festival that will surely keep your stomach happy. Restaurants from around the city — including Empanada Papa, Mexico Lindo, and Zengo — will fuel the party, which also includes unlimited margaritas, beer, and tequila samples.

Once you’ve had your fill, enjoy a live Mariachi band or bob for churros. If there’s still room, try your hand at the nacho eating contest.

Tickets for Saturday or Sunday are $65. For $79, you can become a VIP to gain early entry and have access to an exclusive guacamole bar.

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

The Pulse of Brooklyn

Brooklyn’s favorite street fair is back.

Atlantic Antic returns on Sunday with the theme “The Pulse of Brooklyn” for its 43rd installment. The celebration takes place between Hicks and Fourth avenues on, duh, Atlantic Ave.

Eddie “The Sheik” Koshak will kick off the festivities at noon on the main stage — one of 12 — which will continue all day long. Try to visit all 500 vendors between checking out the performances…and perhaps even hitting the petting zoo (you’re a kid at heart, right?).

For the first time this year, there will be an epic dumpling eating contest with a $2,000 prize for the first place finisher.

If you’re trying to keep the party rolling into the evening hours, head to the “Antic Afterparty” at Hank’s Saloon.

Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Flowers and Flushed

What’s better than sampling beers? Doing it in an amazingly picturesque setting.

Head up to the New York Botanical Gardens in the Bronx this weekend for Blues, Brews, and Botany. Sip beer while exploring the garden, including their CHIHULY exhibition, featuring over 20 breathtaking works of art.

Attendees will also learn about beer making at talks like “The Botany of Beer: Beyond the Hops” while the Paul Josephs Blues Project keeps the tunes going.

Your $43 ticket will include a Saturday or Sunday pass to wander the grounds as well as a sampling mug. If you’re already a member, just purchase the $15 sampling mug. Cheers!