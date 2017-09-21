NJ TRANSIT Gladstone Branch Service Suspended For Morning Commute

Maria: Storm Regains Major Hurricane Status | Mexico Quake: Rescue Efforts Continue |  1010 WINS | WCBS 880

GLADSTONE, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — NJ TRANSIT says that service along the Gladstone branch of the Morris and Essex lines is suspended until further notice because of emergency repair work.

NJ TRANSIT said Thursday in a statement service would be suspended for the morning commute and that rail tickets and passes would be cross-honored on Lakeland buses to the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Gladstone branch tickets and passes will also be cross-honored on its other rail and bus lines.

It’s unclear when service will be restored and what specifically led to the emergency repair work.

