Oprah Winfrey Set To Make ’60 Minutes’ Debut

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Television icon Oprah Winfrey returns to her roots as a reporter with a look at America’s political divide.

Winfrey sat down with “60 Minutes Overtime” senior producer Ann Silvio to share what it means to work on journalism’s biggest stage.

Silvio: Oprah, this is your first day at “60 Minutes,” working on your first story. What does it mean to you?

Winfrey: Well, as someone who’s grown up watching “60 Minutes” since I was a young girl, not even knowing the power, the impact, the value of the reporting, and then becoming a young reporter myself in my 20s in Baltimore, “60 minutes” was I would say for the first 20 years of my career like a religion.

Winfrey: Your Sunday was complete after Andy Rooney had finished his piece and you heard that clock. So to be a part of this esteemed group of story tellers is one of the great honors of my career, I would have to say.

Winfrey: In 1986 when Mike Wallace came to interview me, I’ve actually never been more nervous in my life.

Silvio: Did you consider that to be your sort of break out moment?

Winfrey: Well, I think if “60 Minutes” comes a callin’ and you haven’t committed a crime, and they’re just doing a story about you, you don’t get more break out than that.

Winfrey’s first “60 Minutes” assignment looks at the political divide in America.

