‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: An Interview With Bellator MMA’s Benson Henderson

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman reflect on the extremely entertaining yet controversial Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez superfight.
The guys also talk about Luke Rockhold’s return to the cage after a 15-month hiatus and what’s next for the vicious striker Mike Perry after another knockout victory. Joining the fellas this week is former UFC Champion and Bellator 183 headliner Benson Henderson (at 33:14) as he previews his main-event fight against Patricky “Pitbull” Freire on Saturday on Spike TV.
After an incredible run in the UFC and WEC, Henderson looks to make his mark in a tough Bellator lightweight division. Freire is a fierce challenger who’s always game for a slugfest. While “Pitbull” is no slouch, Henderson talked with the guys about who else is on his radar, how Bellator MMA treats its fighters and what he expects when the “descending cage” is revealed Saturday night.
Pete and Ike wrap this week up by breaking down Bellator MMA’s recent free agent strategy and whether or not it’s fair to judge a mixed martial artist who tries to “out-point” his or her opponent vs. the riskier “brawling” fight style.
