Report: Alderson Expected To Return To Mets, But Collins’ Fate Unclear

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mets general manager Sandy Alderson is reportedly expected to return next season. As for manager Terry Collins’ future? That remains murky.

Kristie Ackert of the Daily News reported Thursday that multiple sources told her Alderson, 69, whose contract expires after this season, will be back running the team in 2018.

Team sources also told the Daily News they expect Collins to retire. However, the 68-year-old skipper has said repeatedly in recent weeks he has not yet decided his future. He has told friends in baseball he may not be ready for retirement and could even be open to moving onto another team, the newspaper reported.

Collins is in the final year of the two-year contract he signed in November 2015.

The Mets have not yet told Collins what their plans for him are, according to the report.

After entering the season with World Series aspirations, the Mets are just 65-87 — 27½ games behind the Nationals in the NL East.

Collins, however, has dodged taking much of the blame for the team’s failures because of the large number of injuries that have hit the Mets. Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler, Yoenis Cespedes and David Wright are among the key players who have spent significant time on the disabled list.

Collins is 546-417 in his seven seasons with the Mets, whom he led to the World Series in 2015. He ranks second in franchise history in wins and needs 49 victories to catch Davey Johnson for the club record.

Internally, the Mets are discussing their options for if they part ways with Collins, including hiring a manager who is more in tune with sabermetrics, Ackert reported. Some possible successors to Collins are ex-A’s manager and former Mets bench coach Bob Geren, former Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale, current Mets bench coach Dick Scott and current Mets hitting coach Kevin Long.