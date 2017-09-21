Shaun O’Hara On WFAN: Infuriating That Giants’ Flowers Isn’t Getting Low Enough

NEW YORK (WFAN) — A former Pro Bowl center for the Giants, Shaun O’Hara provided his assessment of Big Blue’s struggling offensive line Thursday.

Through two games, the Giants have surrendered eight sacks, including five in Monday night’s 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.

“It’s really kind of the same story, different year,” O’Hara, now an NFL Network analyst, told WFAN’s Mike Francesa. “And I think that’s where a lot of this frustration has started. But it’s not just on them. As tough as they have looked at times, I look at it from the other standpoint of ‘if I know my offensive line is struggling a little bit, I’ve got to run the ball. I can’t ask them to pass-protect 40 times in a game. I’ve got to try to let them be aggressive and let them wear some guys down.’ I think there’s plenty of blame to go around for everybody for the Giants right now.”

O’Hara said Ereck Flowers looked “mentally defeated” against the Lions. He added that sacks will happen, but Flowers’ lack of leverage against Ziggy Ansah was concerning.

“To get thrown around like that, it comes down to a couple of things,” O’Hara said. “There is zero knee bend. When I watch him on film, he’s standing up like a giraffe. That infuriates me because that’s self-inflicted. You’ve got to get low. It’s a game of leverage. And then to not finish blocks and not have your hands on guys — I’m watching film all week long; I can’t tell you how many times offensive linemen are just sticking on their blocks, blocking guys through the whistles. They block their guy like their life depends on it. And when I watch the Giants, it’s literally like, OK, if they put their hands on the guy for two seconds and then it’s an escort to the quarterback. It’s really tough to watch that.”

