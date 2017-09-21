Maria: Storm Regains Major Hurricane Status | Mexico Quake: Rescue Efforts Continue |  1010 WINS | WCBS 880

WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo's Stellar Thursday Update

Chris Lopresti was sitting in for — and next to — the “update maven” that is Jerry Recco on Thursday morning.

Rather than be intimidated by the presence of the radio legend, C-Lo attempted to emulate him. What followed was an update of the highest order.

We were told about a disturbing incident in the Bronx on Wednesday that overshadowed the Yankees’ 11-3 win over the Twins. We also heard about the disturbing Mets, who got shelled by Giancarlo Stanton and the Marlins down in Miami.

Needless to say, Lopresti acquitted himself well in the presence of true greatness.

